Union Public Service Commission has started the UPSC CMS 2023 exam registration process on April 19, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Medical Services Exam 2023 can do it through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CMS 2023 Exam registration begins for 1261 posts at upsc.gov.in, link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 1261 posts Medical Officers at various government organisations. The last date to apply for the exam is till May 9, 2023. Read below for important dates, eligibility, application fees and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: April 19, 2023

Closing date of application: May 9, 2023

Correction window: May 10 to May 16, 2023

Date of exam: July 16, 2023

Vacancy Details

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service: 584 posts

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: 300 posts

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council: 1 post

General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 376 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination. The age limit of the candidate must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2023.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹200/- for all candidates. Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of fees. Candidates will have to make the payment of fees either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI.

