UPSC CMS 2023 Exam registration begins for 1261 posts at upsc.gov.in, link here
UPSC CMS 2023 exam registration begins today. Candidates can apply through the direct link given below.
Union Public Service Commission has started the UPSC CMS 2023 exam registration process on April 19, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Medical Services Exam 2023 can do it through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 1261 posts Medical Officers at various government organisations. The last date to apply for the exam is till May 9, 2023. Read below for important dates, eligibility, application fees and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: April 19, 2023
- Closing date of application: May 9, 2023
- Correction window: May 10 to May 16, 2023
- Date of exam: July 16, 2023
Vacancy Details
- Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service: 584 posts
- Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: 300 posts
- General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council: 1 post
- General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 376 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination. The age limit of the candidate must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2023.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹200/- for all candidates. Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of fees. Candidates will have to make the payment of fees either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI.