Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2025 can download the hall ticket through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025 released at upsc.gov.in, download link here

The Combined Medical Services examination 2025 will be held on July 20, 2025 all over India. All those candidates who will appear for the examination will have to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout. e-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the CMS Examination, 2025. No paper Admit Card will be issued for this Examination.

Candidates should ensure that all the details such as Name, Photograph and the QR Code on their e-Admit Card, are correct. In case of any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, the same may be communicated to the Commission immediately by email (at email ID uscms-upsc@nic.in) for taking the decision in the matter.

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will be allowed to take with them only the print of e-Admit Card, pen, pencil, identity proof, copies of self-photographs (whichever applicable) and any other items as specified in the Instructions of e-Admit Card to the Venue. No other items shall be allowed to be taken inside the Venue. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.