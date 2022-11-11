Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CMS marks of recommended candidates out at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSC CMS marks of recommended candidates out at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

competitive exams
Published on Nov 11, 2022 06:18 PM IST

UPSC has released the marks of recommended candidates for Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021.

ByHT Education Desk

Union Public Service commission has released the marks of recommended candidates for Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021. Candidates can check the marks of candidates on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

The test was given on November 21, 2021, and a personality test was conducted between July and October of 2022. There have been 340 recommendations for Category I candidates and 440 recommendations for Category II candidates.

Direct link to check marks of candidates

UPSC CMS marks of candidates : How to check

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on link “Marks of Recommended Candidates: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021”

A new PDF file will open and candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
