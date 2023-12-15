close_game
UPSC combined geo-scientist prelims exam 2024 schedule released, check notice here

UPSC combined geo-scientist prelims exam 2024 schedule released, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 15, 2023 02:08 PM IST

UPSC releases exam schedule for combined geoscientist preliminary examination 2024.

The exam schedule for the combined geoscientist preliminary examination for 2024 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC has set February 18, 2024, as the date for the combined Geo-scientist preliminary examination. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The combined Geoscientist preliminary examination will be held in two shifts from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The Combined Geo-Scientist Examination will consist of three stages Stage-I : Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) having two papers for selection of the candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination. Marks secured in the Preliminary Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit; Stage-II : Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination (Descriptive Type) having three papers for the selection of candidates for the Personality Test. Marks secured in the Main Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit; and Stage-III: Personality Test/Interview

Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule below:

DateTimePaper
February 189:30 am to 11: 30 amPaper-I (Code No.1) General Studies [Common for all Streams]
February 182 pm to 4 pm

Paper-II [Code No.2] Stream specific subject Paper

StreamSubject
Geologist & Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology)Geology /Hydrogeolog
Geophysicist & Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics )Geophysics
Chemist & Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical)Chemistry

