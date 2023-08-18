UPSC Combined SO (Grade-B) LDC Examination, 2019-2022 admit card released at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined SO (Grade-B) LDC Examination, 2019-2022. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at upsc.gov.in.Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their registration id or roll number. UPSC Combined SO (Grade-B) LDC Examination, 2019-2022 admit card released

The UPSC Combined SO (Grade-B) LDC Examination, 2019-2022 will be conducted on August 27.

UPSC Combined SO (Grade-B) LDC Examination, 2019-2022 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “e - Admit Card: Combined SO (Grade-B) LDC Examination, 2019-2022”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

