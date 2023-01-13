UPSC CSE 2022 Personality Test from Jan 30, download e summon letter here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam 2022 e-Summon Letter for Personality Test has been released on the official website. Candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test can download the e summon letter at www.upsc.gov.in.

The first phase of the Personality Test will be held from January 30, 2023, to March 10, 2023. A total of 2529 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in the Personality Test. However, the e-Summon Letters have been uploaded for 1026 candidates, on the Commission’s website. The e-Summon Letters for the remaining candidates will be uploaded in February 2023.

At the time of the Personality Test candidates are advised to bring all original documents.

Direct link to download the e-summon letter

UPSC CSE 2022 Personality Test: How to download e- summon letter

Visit the official website at www.upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Important Notice: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022”

Key in your seven-digit roll number and date of birth

Download your e summon letter and take the printout.