UPSC CSE 2024: Extended application window of Civil Services Exam closes today

UPSC CSE 2024: The Extended application window for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2024) will be closed today, March 6. Candidates can register and apply for the examination up to 6 pm on the websites upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Originally, the application deadline was March 5, but it was extended by a day.

The UPSC CSE 2024 will fill around 1,056 vacancies under various services. Of the total vacancies, 40 are for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD); 6 for candidates with blindness and low vision; 12 for deaf and hard of hearing; 9 for locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; and 13 for multiple disabilities.

The exam will be held in two stages. The first stage is the preliminary examination of objective-type questions. Those who qualify in the Prelims exam can appear in the Mains round.

The Mains exam will have two parts: the written examination of descriptive-type questions and interviews (personality tests).

To apply for CSE 2024, a candidate must be at least 21 and not more than 32 years old as on August 1, 2023. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserve category candidates.