 UPSC CSE 2024: Extended application window of Civil Services Exam closes today | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CSE 2024: Extended application window of Civil Services Exam closes today

UPSC CSE 2024: Extended application window of Civil Services Exam closes today

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 06, 2024 01:43 PM IST

Candidates can register and apply for the examination up to 6 pm on the websites upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CSE 2024: The Extended application window for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2024) will be closed today, March 6. Candidates can register and apply for the examination up to 6 pm on the websites upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CSE 2024: Extended application window closes today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
UPSC CSE 2024: Extended application window closes today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Originally, the application deadline was March 5, but it was extended by a day.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read: UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Expert advice for you ahead of preliminary exam

The UPSC CSE 2024 will fill around 1,056 vacancies under various services. Of the total vacancies, 40 are for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD); 6 for candidates with blindness and low vision; 12 for deaf and hard of hearing; 9 for locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; and 13 for multiple disabilities.

The exam will be held in two stages. The first stage is the preliminary examination of objective-type questions. Those who qualify in the Prelims exam can appear in the Mains round.

The Mains exam will have two parts: the written examination of descriptive-type questions and interviews (personality tests).

To apply for CSE 2024, a candidate must be at least 21 and not more than 32 years old as on August 1, 2023. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserve category candidates.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On