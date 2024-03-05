UPSC CSE 2024: Last date to apply for Civil Services Examination today

UPSC CSE 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application process for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2024) today, March 5. Interested candidates can submit their forms before 6 pm on the commission's website. UPSC CSE 2024: Last date to apply today (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

UPSC CSE 2024 registration: Important websites:

The UPSC will fill around 1,056 vacancies through the Civil Services Examination 2024, of which 40 are for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD); 6 for candidates with blindness and low vision; 12 for deaf and hard of hearing; 9 for locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; and 13 for multiple disabilities.

The CSE 2024 examination will have two stages. The first one is the preliminary examination of objective-type questions. The Prelims exam is to shortlist candidates for the Mains round, which has two parts: the written examination of descriptive-type questions and interviews (personality tests).

For the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Police Service (IPS) and the Foreign Service (IFS), candidates must be citizens of India. For other posts, subjects of Nepal, Bhutan; Tibetan refugees, persons who migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam can also apply, provided they possess the necessary eligibility certificates. Details of these eligibility requirements have been mentioned in the detailed notification hosted on the commission's website.

In terms of age, the candidate must be at least 21 and not more than 32 years old as on August 1, 2023. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserve category candidates.