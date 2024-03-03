 UPSC CSE 2024 handbook: Check PYQs on environment &amp; ecology Part II | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CSE 2024 handbook: Check previous year questions on environment & ecology Part II

UPSC CSE 2024 handbook: Check previous year questions on environment & ecology Part II

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 03, 2024 01:59 PM IST

Every year many candidates fail to make it to the mains exam due to the difficulty level of the examination.

UPSC Civil Service Examination is one of the toughest exams in the country. Every year so many aspirants work hard and attempt the prelims in the hope of clearing the exams and becoming an officer.

Every year so many aspirants work hard and attempt the prelims in the hope of clearing the exams and becoming an officer. (Representative Photo)
Every year so many aspirants work hard and attempt the prelims in the hope of clearing the exams and becoming an officer. (Representative Photo)

Clearing prelims is not an easy task. Every year many candidates fail to make it to the mains exam due to the difficulty level of the examination. Hence, It is time for applicants to rewind and attempt as many mock tests as they can, to check their preparedness to face the actual exams.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Check out the following previous year questions on environmental science and solutions along with it, to test your knowledge.

I. Certain species of which one of the following organisms are well known as cultivators of fungi?

(1) Ant

(2) Cockroach

(3) Crab

(4) Spider

Solution: The species of ants are well known as the cultivator of fungi.

II. The “Miyawaki method” is well known for the:

(1) Promotion of commercial farming in arid and semi-arid areas

(2) Development of gardens using genetically modified flora

(3) Creation of mini forests in urban areas

(4) Harvesting wind energy on coastal areas and on sea surfaces

Solution: The Miyawahi method is well known for the creation of mini forests in urban areas. This technique is used worldwide for urban afforestation.

III. “Biorock technology” is talked about in which one of the following situations?

(1) Restoration of damaged coral reefs

(2) Development of building materials using plant residues

(3) Identification of areas for exploration/extraction of shale gas

(4) Providing salt licks for wild animals in forests/protected areas

Solution: Restoration of damaged coral reefs is known as ‘Biorock technology’. Here coral reefs and other marine ecosystems are allowed to recover from damage.

IV. Which of the following is not a bird?

(1) Golden Mahseer

(2) Indian Nightjar

(3) Spoonbill

(4) White Ibis

Solution: Golden Mahseer falls under a kind of fish species. Hence, it is not a bird.

V. Which of the following are nitrogen-fixing plants?

(1) Alfalfa

(2) Amaranth

(3) Chickpea

(4) Clover

(5) Purslane (Kulfa)

(6) Spinach

Solution: Alfalfa, Chickpea and Clover are the nitrogen-fixing plants from the given list.

Also Read: UPSC CSE 2024 handbook: Check previous year questions on environment & ecology

(Questions taken from UPSC CSE 2023 Preliminary question paper)

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On