UPSC CSE 2024 handbook: Check previous year questions on environment & ecology

UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) Preliminary Examination 2024 will be conducted on May 26, 2024. With less than 3 months left, for aspirants to prepare and face the exam, candidates must utilise their time to their fullest to revise as much as they can. With less than 3 months left, for aspirants to prepare and face the exam, candidates must utilise their time to their fullest to revise as much as they can.(Unsplash/@homajob)

It is the time for applicants to rewind and attempt as many mock tests as they can, to check their knowledge and train themselves to face the actual exams. Previous year questions have helped candidates to use similar techniques in solving the questions.

Check out the following previous year questions on environmental science and solutions along with it, to test your knowledge and preparedness.

I. Consider the following trees:

(1) Jackfruit (Artocarpus heterophyllus)

(2) Mahua (Madhuca indica)

(3) Teak (Tectona grandis)

How many of the above are deciduous trees?

Solution: Deciduous trees are the kind that shed their leaves annually. Of the given options, Jackfruit is an evergreen tree and does not shed seasonally. While Mahua and Teak are deciduous trees.

II. Consider the following Fauna:

(1) Lion-tailed Macaque

(2) Malabar Civet

(3) Sambar Deer

How many of the above are generally nocturnal or most active after sunset?

Solution: Lion-tailed Macaque is a diurnal species (which means it is active during the daytime). While Malabar Civet and Sambar Deer are both nocturnal (Which means they are most active after sunset).

III. Which of the following organisms ·perform waggle dance for others of their kin to indicate the direction and the distance to a source of their food?

(1) Butterflies

(2) Dragonflies

(3) Honeybees

(4) Wasps

Solution: Honeybees perform a ‘waggle dance’ for others of their kin to indicate the direction and the distance to a source of their food.

IV. Consider the following statements regarding the Indian squirrels :

(1) They build nests by making burrows in the ground.

(2) They store their food materials like nuts and seeds in the ground.

(3) They are omnivorous.

How many of the above statements are correct?

Solution: It is true that Indian squirrels make burrows in the ground and use it as their nests. They also store their food materials in it and are omnivores.

V. Which one of the following makes a tool with a stick to scrape insects from a hole in a tree or a log of wood?

(1) Fishing cat

(2) Orangutan

(3) Otter

(4) Sloth bear

Solution: It has been observed that orangutans use sticks to remove insects or bugs from tree holes.

(Questions taken from UPSC CSE 2023 Preliminary question paper)