UPSC CSE 2024 registration: Last date, how and where to apply explained

Candidates who wish to apply for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, need to submit their online applications before March 5, 2024. Candidates who wish to apply for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, need to submit their online applications before March 5, 2024. (Representative Image)

According to the official notification, The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 1056 which includes 40 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

UPSC CSE 2024 will be conducted in two stages:

(I) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination and

(II) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for various services and posts

How to apply

(1) Candidates who wish to apply for CSE 2024 can do so on the official website of upsconline.nic.in

(2) On the official website, applicants need to register themselves first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform

(3) Once registered, applicants can now go forward with filling up their online application for the examination. Note that OTR registration is done once in life time

(4) If an applicant has already registered, they can go forward with the online application straight away

Modification in OTR or Application form

(1) The window to make changes in the application form will be open from the next day of the closure of the application window. This window will remain open for 7 days from the date of opening of the same, i.e. from March 6, 2024, to March 12, 2024.

(2) Any changes in the OTR profile can be made once in lifetime after the registration. The change in OTR profile data will be available to candidates till the expiry of 7 days from the next day after the closure of the application window of the applicants' final application for any Examination of the Commission.

(3) In the case, that the candidate after registration of OTR applies for the first time in this examination last date of modification of OTR would be March 12, 2024, mentioned the official notification.

