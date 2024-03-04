UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Yet to submit your application? Here is what you need to know while filling the form

The application window for the UPSC Civil Service Preliminary Exams 2024 will close tomorrow. Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the exam can visit the official website upsconline.nic.in and submit their applications by 6 PM tomorrow. UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Important instructions to remember while filling application forms. (File image)(Priyanka Parashar/Mint)

The examination is being held to fill approximately 1056 vacancies which includes 40 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. The preliminary examination is slated to be conducted on May 26, 2024. This article brings step-by-step instructions that all candidates must adhere to while filling up application forms.

First step to apply is to register in the One Time Registration (OTR) platform. and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination. If a candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed directly to filling up the online application for the examination. All candidates, whether already in Government Service, Government owned industrial undertakings or other similar organizations or in private employment should submit their applications direct to the Commission. Candidates already in Government Service, whether in a permanent or temporary capacity or as work charged employees other than casual or daily rated employees or those serving under the Public Enterprises are required to submit an undertaking that they have informed in writing to their Head of Office/Department that they have applied for the Examination. Candidates must carefully decide about their choice of examination centre while filling the Application Form. In case a candidate appears at a centre other than the one indicated by the Commission in his/her admit card, the papers of such candidates will not be evaluated and the candidature will be liable to cancellation.

5. Candidates appearing in CSE Prelims 2024 will be required to indicate information at the time of the filling up online application. These are as follows:

Detail of Centres for Civil Services (Main) Examination and Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination.

Optional subject to be selected for the examination.

Medium of examination for Civil Services (Main) Examination.

Medium of Examination for Optional Subject if he/she chooses any Indian Language as the Medium of Examination for Civil Services (Main) Examination

Compulsory Indian Language for Civil Services (Main) Examination

The commission states that no request for changes in these details once online application is submitted.

6. Candidates do not have to submit any certificate in support of their claims regarding Age, Educational Qualifications, Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes/ Economically Weaker Sections and Persons with Benchmark Disability etc. along with their applications as it will be verified at the time of the Main examination only, the commission states.

