News / Education / Competitive Exams

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 registration date extended, apply till tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 05, 2024 07:21 PM IST

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 registration date has been extended till tomorrow, March 6, 2024.

Union Public Service Commission has extended the UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 registration date. The last date to apply for Civil Services Preliminary examination is till March 6, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also through upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 registration date extended, apply till tomorrow
UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 registration date extended, apply till tomorrow

The official website reads, “The last date for submission for CS(P)-IFoS(P)-2024 has been extended till 06-03-2024 (06:00 PM).”

UPSC Civil Services Prelims examination will be conducted on May 26, 2024. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the exam can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply 

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on active exam link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on OTR link available.
  • Again a new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once registration is done, fill the details and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through Civil Services 2024 examination, UPSC will fill around 1,056 vacancies, of which 40 are for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD); 6 for candidates with blindness and low vision; 12 for deaf and hard of hearing; 9 for locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; and 13 for multiple disabilities. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

