UPSC CSE Mains 2023 DAF 1 released, direct link here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) 1 for Civil Services Mains examination, 2023. Candidates can submit it through the link given on upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE Mains 2023 DAF 1 released on upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Mains 2023 DAF 1 direct link

The commission announced CSE Prelims results on June 12 and those who have qualified for Mains have to fill the form by July 19.

“In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all candidates declared qualified in the said examination have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023, which has been made available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission from 10/07/2023 to 19/07/2023 till 6:00 P.M. All the candidates are required to fill up the DAF-I ONLINE and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023,” the UPSC notice reads.

Instructions for filling the DAF 1 will be made available on upsc.gov.in, the commission said.

Admit cards and time table for CSE Mains exam will be uploaded on the UPSC website three to four weeks before the examination, it added.

"Changes, if any, in the postal address or email address or mobile number after submission of the DAF-I may be communicated to the Commission at once," the notice reads.