UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 admit card released at upsc.gov.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 08, 2023 04:56 PM IST

Candidates can download Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 at upsconline.nic.in.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Service Exam (CSE) prelims admit card 2023 today, May 8. Candidates can download the Prelims examination 2023 admit card from the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

The Commission will hold the UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination on May 28, 2023, at various locations around the country.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “e - Admit Card: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023”

Key in your login credentials and log in

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.

The registration process for UPSC CSE Prelims started on February 1 and ended on February 21, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1105 posts at various services across the country.

