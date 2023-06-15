Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC EPFO admit card 2023 released on upsc.gov.in, download link here

UPSC EPFO admit card 2023 released on upsc.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 15, 2023 02:13 PM IST

UPSC EPFO admit card 2023 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC EPFO admit card 2023. Candidates who want to appear for EPFO recruitment test can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the recruitment test will be conducted for 159 vacancies for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour & Employment. The offline pen and paper mode examination will be conducted on July 2, 2023 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The admit card will be available from June 14 to July 2, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download UPSC EPFO admit card 2023

UPSC EPFO admit card 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC EPFO link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the e-admit card link.
  • Click on the link and a new page will again open.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

