Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for written test can download the hall tickets through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 released upsc.gov.in, here's how to download

The admit card has been released for the post of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

The pen and paper based combined recruitment test will be held on November 30, 2025 in single session- from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. The exam will be held at 78 centres all over India.

The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their eAdmit Cards at the allotted venue for appearing in the Recruitment Test (OMR based RT). The candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring two passport size photographs for appearing in the Recruitment Test with an undertaking along with original photo identity proof such as Aadhar Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter ID etc.

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025: How to download To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UPSC is conducting the exam to recruit eligible applicants for 230 posts, including 156 seats for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer, 74 seats for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner through Special Advertisement No. 52/2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.