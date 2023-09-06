Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC ESE 2024 on September 6, 2023. Candidates can apply for Engineering Services Examination 2024 through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC ESE 2024: Registration begins for 167 posts at upsc.gov.in, link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 167 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the examination is till September 26, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: September 6, 2023

Closing date of application: September 26, 2023

Correction window: September 27 to October 3, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the examination, candidates must have obtained a degree in Engineering from a reputed University. Candidates should be between 21 years to 30 years of age as on January 1, 2024 to apply for the examination.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of prelims examination followed by main examination.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹200/- for all other candidates. Female/SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. The payment of fees should be done either by r e mi t t i n g the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using Internet Banking of any Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here