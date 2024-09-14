UPSC ESE Interview Schedule 2024 out at upsc.gov.in, check personality test dates

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC ESE Interview Schedule 2024. Candidates who will appear for Engineering Services Examination-2024 Personality Test can check the dates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC ESE Interview Schedule 2024 out, check personality test dates

Those candidates who have cleared the Engineering Services (Main) Examination will appear for the interview round. A total of 617 candidates will appear for the personality test.

As per the schedule, the personality test will be held on October 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, and November 4, 5, 6, 2024. The interview will be held in two shifts: morning from 9 am and afternoon from 1 pm onwards on all days.

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) will be made available shortly, and they may be downloaded from the Commission’s website https://www.upsc.gov.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

The candidates appearing for the Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview, which will be restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express).

UPSC ESE Interview Schedule 2024: How to check

To check the personality test dates, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC ESE Interview Schedule 2024 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile UPSC has released the reserve list of the Engineering Services (Mains) Examination, 2023. The list contains names and roll numbers of 81 candidates. UPSC said the 81 candidates have been recommended per the requisition placed by the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications.