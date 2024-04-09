Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC ESE Main Exam 2024 timetable. Candidates can check the datesheet for the Engineering Services Main Examination 2024 on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC ESE Main Exam 2024 timetable released, check datesheet here (HT file)

As per the timetable, the main examination will be conducted on June 23, 2024, in two shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The first shift will have Civil, Mechanical, Electrical And Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering {Discipline Specific Paper (Paper-I)} (Conventional, 3 Hours Duration) (300 Marks) and second shift will have Civil, Mechanical, Electrical And Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering {Discipline Specific Paper (Paper-Ii)} (Conventional, 3 Hours Duration) (300 Marks).

Those candidates who have qualified for the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examinations. The result of the prelims examination was announced on March 28, 2024. The examination was conducted on February 18, 2024.

The candidates may download their e-Admit Cards from the Commission’s website around 01 (one) week before the commencement of Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2024.

UPSC ESE Main Exam 2024 timetable: How to download

To download the timetable, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC ESE Main Exam 2024 timetable link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates and time.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 167 posts in the organization. The registration process was done from September 6 to September 26, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.