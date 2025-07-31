Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2025 can download the e-admit card from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2025 released at upsc.gov.in, download link here

The admit card will be available for download from July 30 to August 10, 2025. Candidates must download the admit card and keep a hard copy. They must also produce a printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted venue for appearing at the Examination.

UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A candidate who does not produce his/her e-Admit Card for checking at the allotted venue, shall not be allowed to take part in the Examination. The candidates are also required to carry along the Photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each session of the Examination.

The ESE Main examination will be held on August 10, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.