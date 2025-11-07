Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC ESE Prelims 2026 exam timetable for Stage 1. Candidates who will appear for Engineering Services (Preliminary) Exam, 2026 can check the exam schedule on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC ESE Prelims 2026 exam timetable for Stage 1 released at upsc.gov.in, check here

The examination will be held on February 8, 2026. The UPSC ESE prelims exam will be held in two sessions- first session from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and second session from 2 pm to 5 pm. Paper I will be held in the first shift and Paper II will be held in the second shift.

The exam will comprise of 500 marks questions out of which 200 marks fir General Studies and Engineering Aptitude and 300 marks for Engineering discipline.

Direct link to download UPSC ESE Prelims 2026 exam timetable UPSC ESE Prelims 2026 exam timetable: How to check To download the exam timetable candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC ESE Prelims 2026 exam timetable link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates should note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

This recruitment drive will fill up 474 posts in the organisation. The registration process commenced on September 26 and concluded on October 16, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.