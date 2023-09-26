News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 registration ends today at upsc.gov.in

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 registration ends today at upsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 26, 2023 05:05 PM IST

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 registration ends on Sep 26, correction window opens on Sep 27. Apply at upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission will end the registration window for the UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 on September 26, 2023. Candidates who wish to apply for the Engineering Services Preliminary Examination 2024 can do so through upsc.gov.in and also at upsconline.nic.in, which is the official UPSC website.

The correction window will open on September 27 and will close on October 3, 2023. The UPSC ESE prelims examination will be conducted on Sunday, February 18 in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm. Check the UPSC ESE exam schedule here.

Direct link to apply

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 age limit: Candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 30 years.

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 application fee: Candidates are required to pay a fee of 200. The application fee is exempted from Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Candidates can submit the fee either by remitting the money to any Branch of the State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using Internet Banking of any Bank.

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive aims to fill up 167 posts in the organization.

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

