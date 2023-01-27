UPSC ESE Prelims exam admit card out at upsc.gov.in, download hall ticket here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 admit card. Candidates who will appear for the UPSC ESE Prelims examination can download the admit card from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The Commission will conduct the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 on Sunday, February 19.

“Union Public Service Commission will conduct the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination – 2023 at various Centres/Venues all over India on 19th February, 2023 (Sunday). The Commission has uploaded the e-Admit Cards of the admitted candidates on its website (http://www.upsc.gov.in)”, reads the official notification.

UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “e - Admit Card: Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023”

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can email usengg-upsc@nic.in by February 13 if there is any discrepancy with the e-Admit Card.