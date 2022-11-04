UPSC IES/ISS 2022 interview dates released at upsc.gov.in, check here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC IES/ISS 2022 interview dates. The official schedule is available to candidates on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2022 from December 19, 2022. Those candidates who have qualified the written examination are eligible to appear for the interview round.

The interview will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am and second shift from 1 pm onwards. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website.

The Commission has decided to reimburse the lowest ‘to’ and ‘fro’ air fare for traveling by any Airlines (through the authorized travel agents), to the outstation candidates for attending Interviews/ PT Boards. Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express) will be reimbursed if the candidates perform their journey by Rail irrespective of Class in accordance with para 132 of Supplementary Rules. More related details can be checked on the official website of UPSC.

Interview Schedule