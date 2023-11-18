close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC IES, ISS 2023 interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC IES, ISS 2023 interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 18, 2023 10:38 AM IST

UPSC IES, ISS 2023 interview schedule has been released. The complete schedule is given here.

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC IES, ISS 2023 interview schedule. Candidates who want to appear for the interview round of Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023 can check the schedule on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IES, ISS 2023 interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in (HT file)

As per the official notice, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the IES/ISS Examination, 2023 w.e.f Monday, December 18, 2023. The interview or personality test will be conducted in two sessions on all days- first session from 9 am and second session from 1 pm onwards.

Candidates who did not submit the DAF within the stipulated date and time, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and no e-Summon Letter shall be issued to that candidate as instructed earlier.

The candidates appearing for Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express).

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website.

Those candidates who appeared for the examination on August 24, 2023 and qualified the examination are eligible to appear for the personality test. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Complete schedule here

