Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023 time table on June 1, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023 can check the time table through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023 time table released at upsc.gov.in, dates here

As per the official notice, the examination will be conducted on three days- June 23, 24 and 25, 2023. The UPSC IES/ISS exam will be conducted in two shifts on all days- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023 time table: How to download

To download the timetable, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023 time table link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the time table.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The papers comprise of General English, General Economics, Statistics, Indian Economics. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

