UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2024: Registration begins on upsc.gov.in, key details inside

As per the notification, interested candidates who wish to apply for UPSC IES/ISS 2024, may do so on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The last date for candidates to submit their applications is April 30, 2024.

The online applications can be filled up to April 20, 2024, till 6 pm, mentioned the official notification.

Vacancy Details:

Indian Economic Service - 18

Indian Statistical Service - 30

Educational Qualifications:

Following are the educational qualifications that are mentioned in the notification:

(a) A candidate for the Indian Economic Service must have obtained a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a University incorporated by of an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutes established by an Act Parliament or declared to be deemed as University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or a Foreign University approved by the Central Government from time to time.

(b) A candidate for the Indian Statistical Service must have obtained a Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutes established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or a Foreign University approved by the Central Government from time to time.

Age Limit:

Candidates who are interested in applying must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on August 1, 2024, i.e he/she must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1994, and not later than August 1, 2003.

Application Fees:

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- either by remitting the money in any Branch of the State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using Internet Banking of any Bank.

