TS TET 2024: Last date to apply today at, direct link here

Department of School Education, Hyderabad will close the application process for TS TET 2024 on April 10, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test, TSTET 2024 can find the link on the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in. TS TET 2024: Last date to apply today at tstet2024.aptonline.in, direct link here

TSTET 2024 will be conducted between May 20 to June 3, 2024 as computer based test. The examination will comprise of two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

TS-TET-2024 will be conducted in 2 papers viz. Paper-I & Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.

TS TET 2024: How to apply

Candidates who are interested to apply for TSTET can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in.

Click on TS TET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

The exam fee prescribed for appearing for a Single Paper (i.e. only Paper I or only Paper II) is Rs.1000/-. Candidates intending to appear for both Paper I and II shall pay a fee of Rs.2000/-. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSTET.