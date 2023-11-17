close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2023 releasing today at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2023 releasing today at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 17, 2023 08:55 AM IST

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2023 will be released today, November 17, 2023. Candidates can download it by following the steps given here.

Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2023 on November 17, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2023 can download the admit card through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2023 releasing today, here’s how to download
UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2023 releasing today, here’s how to download

Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 from November 26, 2023 all over India. The examination n will be held from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the afternoon session will be held from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM will be conducted in two sessions- forenoon session.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

As per the official notice, candidates n as the same are uploaded on the website. The e-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2023. No paper Admit card will be issued for this Examination.

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out