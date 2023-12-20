Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC NDA & NA I exam 2024 and UPSC CDS I exam 2024 notifications on December 20, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for these examinations mentioned above can check the notifications on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is till January 9, 2024. UPSC NDA & CDS I Examination 2024: Notifications releasing today at upsc.gov.in

Both CDS and NDA & NA examinations will be conducted on April 21, 2024, at various examination centers across the country.

All interested candidates can apply for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024, and the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024 by following the steps given below.

UPSC NDA & CDS I Examination 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC NDA or UPSC CDS I Examination 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register.

Once registration is done candidates can login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for UPSC NDA and UPSC CDS is ₹100/-. The payment of application fees can be done either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash, or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.