UPSC NDA & NA Exam I 2026 schedule released at upsc.gov.in, check timetable here

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC NDA & NA Exam I 2026 schedule. Candidates who want to appear for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam can check the exam dates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam 1 will be held on April 12, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Mathematics will be held in first shift and General Ability Test will be held in second shift.

Mathematics exam will comprise of 300 marks questions and exam duration is 2 hours 30 minutes and General Ability Test will comprise of 600 marks questions and exam duration is 2 hours 30 minutes. The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective type questions only.

UPSC NDA & NA Exam I 2026: How to check

To download the exam schedule candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC NDA & NA Exam I 2026 schedule available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 370 vacancies in National Defence Academy and 24 vacancies in Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme). For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.