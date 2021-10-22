Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC NDA/NA II Admit Cards 2021 released, direct link for hall tickets
UPSC NDA/NA II Admit Cards 2021 released, direct link for hall tickets

  • UPSC NDA/NA II Admit Cards 2021: Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC NDA/NA II exam Admit Cards 2021.
UPSC NDA/NA II Admit Cards 2021: Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.(upsconline.nic.in)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 04:31 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Union Public Service Commission on Friday, October 22 released UPSC NDA/NA II exam Admit Cards 2021. Candidates who have applied for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination II 2021 can download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The admit card will be available for download till November 14.

The UPSC NDA/NA II examination will be conducted on November 14.

Direct Link to Download NDA/NA II exam Admit Card 

UPSC NDA/NA II Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on link for Admit Cards 2021

Click on link 'E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC'

Click on e-admit cards download link

Read instruction and agree after clicking on 'Click here'

Enter the login details and submit after choosing registration Id or roll number for download

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

• Check the admit card and download it on computer too.

Friday, October 22, 2021
