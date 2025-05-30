UPSC Prelims 2025 Analysis : Return of current affairs, repeat themes, and a familiar feel

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025, held recently, drew lakhs of aspirants vying for one of the most competitive posts in the country. While official answers are awaited, early analysis by Rohit Pande, co-founder & CEO of CivilsDaily IAS, provides clarity on the evolving nature of the exam. Candidates going inside the exam centre to appear for UPSC Civil Services prelims exam in Patna.(Santosh Kumar/File Photo)

The key insight this year? A paper that felt familiar, echoing past years’ questions, themes, and structure, making experience and guidance more valuable than ever.

Here are eight takeaways that define the GS Paper 1 this year:

1. Slightly Easier Than 2024, But Experience Mattered

This year’s general studies paper was slightly easier compared to 2024 but as the CSAT Paper came on the tougher side, we expect the cut off to be between 85 to 90. Aspirants who had access to mentors who recently cleared or attempted the exam would likely have had an edge, given how similar the paper felt in tone and structure to recent editions.

2. Lengthy Options Tested Time Management

Though not conceptually difficult, the paper was time-consuming. Many questions from Geography and Polity were very lengthy with closely-worded options that required careful reading. Time management which is often underestimated in prelims became a critical differentiator this year.

3. Current Affairs Stages a Strong Comeback

After being relatively sidelined in recent years, current affairs made a clear return. Especially in terms of International relations, current affairs topics such as BRICS, NATO, Asian Development Bank, European Union, INSTC, COP 28 have been explored. Relying solely on static content was no longer a safe strategy.

4. PYQs and Microthemes Dominate — Mentorship Helped Spot Patterns

Many questions mirrored previous years with classic UPSC themes like Head budget, Temperature Inversion making a reappearance. PYQ questions such as Araghatta, Isoterms, Nativity of Pappaya, Minerals Security Partnership, National Petroleum and Gas Authority are asked once again. Candidates who had studied past trends or had access to mentors who could decode these recurring patterns were better equipped to tackle such questions. Structured mentorship, particularly from recent toppers or experienced educators, likely made a tangible difference here.

5. Geography Was the Most Challenging Section

Geography leaned toward the tougher side, especially world map-based questions such as identification of lakes on the equator demanded detailed factual and conceptual understanding. These questions tripped up many, reinforcing that not all “static” sections are predictable or easy.

6. Economy: CA-Focused with a Sprinkle of Math

The economics section leaned heavily on current affairs, but also featured a surprise with two purely formula-based questions on Fiscal Deficit and GDP which is a rarity in recent years. While this threw some aspirants off, others who had built strong fundamentals and practiced elimination strategies could find their way through.

7. Modern History Returns — Most Scoring Section

Modern history made a strong comeback and was arguably the easiest section. Eight questions appeared from this area, including two each on Gandhi and the Non-Cooperation Movement. Those who stayed consistent with NCERTs and standard texts would have found this section scoring.

8. Polity: Familiar Topics, But Demanded Deeper Understanding

Polity remained steady in theme but required more than surface-level prep. Many questions required distinguishing between subtly different options such as Schedule V and Specific states history which demanded precise knowledge. This again underlined the need for detailed preparation rather than just broad reading.

In Summary

The 2025 Prelims paper rewarded pattern recognition, analytical reading, and strong fundamentals. It also reinforced a growing truth about UPSC prep: structured guidance, especially from those who’ve closely seen the exam cycle in recent years, can make all the difference.

(Author Rohit Pande is Co-founder and CEO, CivilsDaily. Views expressed are personal.)