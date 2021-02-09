IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC prelims: Not in favour of granting relaxation in age limit, Centre tells SC
Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
competitive exams

UPSC prelims: Not in favour of granting relaxation in age limit, Centre tells SC

UPSC civil service: Not in favour of granting relaxation in age limit, Centre tells SC
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:15 PM IST

The Centre Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it is against granting one-time relaxation on age limit to UPSC civil service aspirants, including those who had exhausted their last attempt in 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic and would get one more chance this year provided they are not age barred, as it would be discriminatory to other candidates.

The Centre told this to a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar which reserved its verdict on a plea which had sought one more chance in the UPSC's civil services exam to those aspirants who could not appear in their last attempt in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Centre, said that initially the government was not willing to concede the extra chance and it was later done at the suggestion of the bench.

“This is not the exam where you prepare at the last minutes. People prepare for years together,” Raju told the bench, adding, “My first offer remains”.

The Centre had on February 5 told the apex court that it was agreeable to give an extra chance as a one-time relaxation to those civil service aspirants, who had appeared in their last attempt in the 2020 exam and are otherwise not age-barred.

It, however, had said that no relaxation shall be granted for 2021 exam to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts or to those who are otherwise age-barred from appearing in 2021 exam as per the prescribed age limits of different categories, or to any other candidate for any other reason whatsoever.

The counsel appearing for the petitioners had Monday argued that there should be one-time relaxation on age limit for the aspirants.

On February 5, the Centre had filed a note in the apex court which said, “Relaxation, only to the extent of providing one extra attempt for Civil Service Examination (CSE), specifically limited to CSE-2021, may be granted to only those candidates who appeared for CSE-2020 as their last permissible attempt and are otherwise not age-barred from appearing in CSE-2021.”

“This relaxation for the candidates and to the extent as prescribed above, shall be a one-time relaxation only and shall apply only for appearing in CSE-2021 and shall not be treated as a precedent,” it had said.

“As per the suggestion of this court, the Union of India is agreeable for the following ex-gratia, one-time, restricted relaxation to be granted to the prospective candidates, subject to the same being part of a consent order, disposing off the petition,” the note had said.

On February 1, the Centre had told the top court that it cannot grant an extra chance to civil services aspirants who could not appear or prepare well for their last attempt in the UPSC civil service exam in 2020 due to the pandemic, while reiterating that it would amount to extending “differential treatment” to similarly placed candidates.

The Centre had earlier furnished a chart in the apex court giving details of relaxation given by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in civil services exams since its inception and had said that in 1979, 1992 and 2015 relaxations were given to the candidates due to change in patterns of examination.

The top court on September 30 last year had refused to postpone the UPSC civil services preliminary exam because of the COVID-19 pandemic and floods in several parts of the country.

However, it had directed the central government and the UPSC to consider granting an extra chance to candidates who have their last attempt in 2020, with corresponding extension of the upper age-limit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court upsc prelims upsc civil services prelims age limit for upsc examination
app
Close
Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
competitive exams

UPSC prelims: Not in favour of granting relaxation in age limit, Centre tells SC

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:15 PM IST
UPSC civil service: Not in favour of granting relaxation in age limit, Centre tells SC
READ FULL STORY
Close
TISSNET MA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
TISSNET MA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

TISSNET MA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at admission.tiss.edu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021.(PTI file)
BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021.(PTI file)
competitive exams

BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Candidates can download the admit card for the BPSC 66th combined competitive preliminary re- exam online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who appeared in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME) can check their results by visiting ssc.nic.in.(HT File)
Candidates who appeared in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME) can check their results by visiting ssc.nic.in.(HT File)
competitive exams

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, ASI in CISF Exam 2018: Medical test result out

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:23 PM IST
  • The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday declared the results of the medical examination to recruit Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS SO Main admit card 2021
IBPS SO Main admit card 2021
competitive exams

IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:26 PM IST
  • Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, February 8, declared the results of CRP RRB IX Officers Scale 1 exam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
competitive exams

JEE main admit card 2021 expected to be released this week

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 will be able to download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020.(File photo)
IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020.(File photo)
competitive exams

IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:24 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at ignou.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres for aspiring candidates preparing to qualify the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), CDS, NDA, UPSC and all other competitive exams.(ANI File)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres for aspiring candidates preparing to qualify the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), CDS, NDA, UPSC and all other competitive exams.(ANI File)
competitive exams

UP govt to open free coaching centres for competitive exams from Feb 16

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:42 AM IST
The free coaching facility will provide great support to the poor and deprived students whose guidance will be taken care of by the state government, an official spokesman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
competitive exams

UPSC CAPF final results 2019 declared, check merit list here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CAPF recruitment exam can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Bombay in Powai, Mumbai. (HT Archive)
IIT Bombay in Powai, Mumbai. (HT Archive)
competitive exams

Nationwide chakka jam tomorrow: IIT Bombay gives GATE candidates travel passes

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws around New Delhi and the national capital region have called for a nationwide chakka jam or road blockade on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
IISC KVPY answer key 2020.(HT file)
IISC KVPY answer key 2020.(HT file)
competitive exams

IISC KVPY answer key 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:20 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the answers keys online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NTA ARPIT 2021.(Screengrab )
NTA ARPIT 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

NTA ARPIT 2021 registration begins, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:23 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NTA ARPIT 2021 online at arpit.nta.nic.in on or before March 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

Number of question papers in SSC exam reduced from 11 to six: Telangana govt

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Number of question papers in SSC exam reduced from 11 to six
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCHM JEE 2021.(Screengrab )
NCHM JEE 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

NCHM JEE 2021 registration begins, here's direct link to apply

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:57 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NCHM JEE 2021 examination online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in on or before May 10, 2021, until 11:50 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS annual calendar 2021.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
IBPS annual calendar 2021.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

IBPS annual calendar 2021 released at ibps.in, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:37 PM IST
  • Candidates can check the IBPS annual calendar 2021-22 online at ibps.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP