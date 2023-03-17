Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSSSC Combined Technical Services Exam admit card out at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Combined Technical Services Exam admit card out at upsssc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 17, 2023 01:01 PM IST

UPSSSC released the admit card for the Combined Technical Service Exam 2016

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Technical Service Exam 2016. Candidates who took the examination can download the admit card from the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Combined Technical Services Exam admit card out at upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Combined Technical Services Exam admit card out at upsssc.gov.in

The test is scheduled to take place on March 26 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, and Bareilly are the three areas where the exam will be conducted.

Direct link here

UPSSSC Combined Technical Services Exam: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Click here to download your Written exam admit card under the Advt. 23-Exam/2016.”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppsc.up.nic.in uppsc recruitment uppsc + 1 more
uppsc.up.nic.in uppsc recruitment uppsc
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out