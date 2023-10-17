News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 releasing date announced, notice here

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 releasing date announced, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 17, 2023 08:14 PM IST

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 releasing date has been announced. The notice is attached here. Check date.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has announced the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 releasing date. The Preliminary Eligibility Test admit card will be released on October 19, 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET examination will be conducted on October 28 and 29, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts on both days- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The preliminary exam will be conducted in 35 districts of the state.

All those candidates who will appear for the written exam can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the candidates are hereby informed that the admit cards for the written examination of Preliminary Qualifying Examination-2023 are being sent to the concerned candidates on the registered e-mail mentioned in their online application for Preliminary Qualifying Examination-2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.

Official Notice Here 

