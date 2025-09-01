UPSSSC PET admit card 2025 released at upsssc.gov.in, steps to download

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the UPSSSC PET 2025 exam admit card. Candidates who will appear for Preliminary Eligibility Test can download the UPSSSC PET admit card from the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC PET admit card 2025 released at upsssc.gov.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

UPSSSC PET admit card 2025: Direct link to download

Candidates will need to enter their registration numbers, dates of birth, the displayed verification code and select the date of birth to download the admit card.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the UPSSSC PET admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Go to the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSSSC PET 2025 admit card on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier, the commission shared the UPSSSC PET exam district information with candidates.

The UPSSSC will conduct the Preliminary Eligibility Test on September 6, 7, 2025 in 48 districts across the state. The exam will be held in two shifts.

Candidates should know that the exam district information slip and admit cards are two separate documents. On the exam date, all candidates must bring their admit cards to the test centres along with other prescribed documents.

Candidates should read and follow all the exam day guidelines given on their admit cards.

The registration process for UPSSSC PET started May 14 and concluded on June 17, 2025. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.