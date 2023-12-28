UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on UP PET results

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will release the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) result on the official website.The UPSSSC PET Result 2023 will be made available on the official website, upsssc.gov.in, as soon as it is released. The UP PET result 2023 will be available here. UP PET result 2023: Latest updates(HT file)

The Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) was conducted by UPSSSC on October 28 and 29, and the answer key was released on November 6.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on the UPSSSC PET revised answer key and result.