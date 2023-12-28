UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on UP PET results
UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live: For latest update on UP PET result 2023 update the blog.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will release the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) result on the official website.The UPSSSC PET Result 2023 will be made available on the official website, upsssc.gov.in, as soon as it is released. The UP PET result 2023 will be available here.
The Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) was conducted by UPSSSC on October 28 and 29, and the answer key was released on November 6.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on the UPSSSC PET revised answer key and result.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 28, 2023 02:12 PM IST
UP PET result 2023: List of websites
upsssc.gov.inDec 28, 2023 01:33 PM IST
How to check UPSSSC PET result 2023
Visit the UPSSSC official website at upsssc.gov.in.
Open the PET final/revised answer key download or the result link, as required.
Login by entering your details.
Take print for future referenceDec 28, 2023 12:50 PM IST
UPSSSC PET result 2023: Exam was held in October
The Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) was held by UPSSSC on October 28 and 29, and the answer key was released on November 6.Dec 28, 2023 12:49 PM IST
UPSSSC PET result 2023: Where to check
The Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) results will be made available on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).Share this articleTopics
-