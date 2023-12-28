close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on UP PET results
Live

UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on UP PET results

Dec 28, 2023 02:12 PM IST
UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Live: For latest update on UP PET result 2023 update the blog.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will release the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) result on the official website.The UPSSSC PET Result 2023 will be made available on the official website, upsssc.gov.in, as soon as it is released. The UP PET result 2023 will be available here.

UP PET result 2023: Latest updates
UP PET result 2023: Latest updates(HT file)

The Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) was conducted by UPSSSC on October 28 and 29, and the answer key was released on November 6.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on the UPSSSC PET revised answer key and result.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 28, 2023 02:12 PM IST

    UP PET result 2023: List of websites

    upsssc.gov.in

  • Dec 28, 2023 01:33 PM IST

    How to check UPSSSC PET result 2023

    Visit the UPSSSC official website at upsssc.gov.in.

    Open the PET final/revised answer key download or the result link, as required.

    Login by entering your details.

    Take print for future reference

  • Dec 28, 2023 12:50 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET result 2023: Exam was held in October

  • Dec 28, 2023 12:49 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET result 2023: Where to check

    The Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) results will be made available on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

Topics
upsssc exam result. results + 1 more
