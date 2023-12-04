UPSSSC PET result and final answer key 2023: Where to check it

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is expected to release final or revised answer keys and results of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) soon. The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key was closed on November 15 and next, it will publish final answer keys. UPSSSC PET result, final answer key 2023: Where to check it(Shutterstock)

Candidates can check UP PET result 2023 and download final answer keys from upsssc.gov.in, once it is released.

Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the preliminary answer key. Their objections will be reviewed by a panel of experts. If answers are changed because of it, the final answer key will will be revised accordingly.

Candidates can expect results of the UPSSSC PET 2023 soon after final answer keys are released.

UPSSC PET was held on October 28 and 29. The provisional answer key was released on November 6.

When declared, candidates can check their results through these steps:

How to check UPSSSC PET result/final key

Go to the commission's official website upsssc.gov.in.

Open the UPSSSC PET final/revised answer key download or result link, as required.

Login to the dashboard

Check your result/answer key and download it.