close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSSSC PET result and final answer key 2023: Where to check it

UPSSSC PET result and final answer key 2023: Where to check it

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 04, 2023 03:20 PM IST

UPSSSC PET 2023: The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key was closed on November 15 and next, the commission will publish final answer keys.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is expected to release final or revised answer keys and results of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) soon. The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key was closed on November 15 and next, it will publish final answer keys.

UPSSSC PET result, final answer key 2023: Where to check it(Shutterstock)
UPSSSC PET result, final answer key 2023: Where to check it(Shutterstock)

Candidates can check UP PET result 2023 and download final answer keys from upsssc.gov.in, once it is released.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the preliminary answer key. Their objections will be reviewed by a panel of experts. If answers are changed because of it, the final answer key will will be revised accordingly.

Candidates can expect results of the UPSSSC PET 2023 soon after final answer keys are released.

UPSSC PET was held on October 28 and 29. The provisional answer key was released on November 6.

When declared, candidates can check their results through these steps:

How to check UPSSSC PET result/final key

Go to the commission's official website upsssc.gov.in.

Open the UPSSSC PET final/revised answer key download or result link, as required.

Login to the dashboard

Check your result/answer key and download it.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out