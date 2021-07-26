Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSSSC Recruitment 2021: 33,000 posts to be filled by next year, check notice
UPSSSC will declare results to fill up 33,000 posts by next year March. The result for the exams to be declared is available on the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 10:31 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released notice for UPSSSC Recruitment 2021. The result of 33,000 posts will be announced within a duration of 8 months i.e., by March 2022. Candidates who have appeared for any recruitment exams conducted by the Commission can check the notice on the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in.

As per the notice released by the Commission, the result to fill up around 17,000 posts will be declared in November 2021, 1500+ posts result in December, 900+ posts in January 2022, 2900+ posts result in February and 5000+ posts results in March. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official site of UPSSSC.

The result date has not been finalized by the Commission yet. But it is expected that the result dates will be announced by UPSSSC in due course of time.

Meanwhile, the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) of UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will be conducted on August 20, 2021. Around 20 lakh students will appear for the examination in the state that will be conducted in each of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. However, the Chief Minister has directed the Commission to not conduct the exams at centres which have shady track record.

