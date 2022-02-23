UPTET 2021: Final answer key to be released today at updeled.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 answer key is expected to release today, on February 23 2022 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website at updeled.gov.in.

The provisional answer key for UPTET 2021 was released on January 27 2022. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key till February 1.

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, UPBEB is likely to release the UPTET result on February 25.

UPTET 2021: Know how to check answer key

Visit the official UPTET website at updeled.gov.in

Click on the UPTET 2021 answer key link available on the homepage

Key in your credentials

View your UPTET 2021 answer key will be displayed on screen

Download it and take a printout.