Vocabulary Made Easy series: Check here to know how to improve your word power

Do you think improving your word power and vocabulary is a herculean task? Are you also thinking how to improve your command over English to score better in the verbal sections of the competitive exams?

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Usurp (Verb)

Meaning: take (a position of power or importance) illegally or by force

Example: The judge must never usurp the role of the jury

Untenable (Adjective)

Meaning: (especially of a position or view) not able to be maintained or defended against attack or objection

Example: Their forecasts are now untenable

Uproar (Noun)

Meaning: a loud and impassioned noise or disturbance

Example: It caused an uproar in the press

Untoward (Adjective)

Meaning: unexpected and inappropriate or inconvenient

Example: It's important that nothing untoward happens during his visit

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

Can you come up with 5 synonyms for the word untoward? Can you think of more sentences using the word uproar?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)