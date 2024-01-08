Vocabulary Made Easy series: Check here to know how to improve your word power
Are you also thinking how to improve your command over English to score better in the verbal sections of the competitive exams?
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.
Usurp (Verb)
Meaning: take (a position of power or importance) illegally or by force
Example: The judge must never usurp the role of the jury
Untenable (Adjective)
Meaning: (especially of a position or view) not able to be maintained or defended against attack or objection
Example: Their forecasts are now untenable
Uproar (Noun)
Meaning: a loud and impassioned noise or disturbance
Example: It caused an uproar in the press
Untoward (Adjective)
Meaning: unexpected and inappropriate or inconvenient
Example: It's important that nothing untoward happens during his visit
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- Can you come up with 5 synonyms for the word untoward?
- Can you think of more sentences using the word uproar?
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)