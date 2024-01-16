Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improve your word power without much hassles
With some dedication and consistency, anyone can improve their vocabulary.
Having control over your vocabulary and word power is not just important for cracking competitive exams but also beneficial in one's professional life.
While one might assume that improving word power is a tedious process. Well, it is not a herculean task. With some dedication and consistency, anyone can improve their vocabulary.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.
Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Here's how you can hone your verbal skills for competitive exams
Tirade (Noun)
Meaning: a long, angry speech of criticism or accusation
Example: His boss launches into a tirade against him
Torpor (Noun)
Meaning: a state of physical or mental inactivity; lethargy
Example: In the heat, they sank into a state of torpor
Traitor (Noun)
Meaning: a person who betrays someone or something, such as a friend, cause, or principle
Example: He was a traitor to his own class
Turbulence (Noun)
Meaning: a state of conflict or confusion
Example: The news created turbulence in world stock markets
Also Read: Vocabulary made easy: Learn a new word today to ace your exams
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- These rocks and the strong currents cause a lot of ____________. Fill in the space with the right word from the list (Turbulence, Traitor, Torpor).
- Can you come up with some examples using the word Tirade?
Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)