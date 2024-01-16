close_game
Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improve your word power without much hassles

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 16, 2024 09:37 AM IST

With some dedication and consistency, anyone can improve their vocabulary.

Having control over your vocabulary and word power is not just important for cracking competitive exams but also beneficial in one's professional life.

Having control over your vocabulary and word power is not just important for cracking competitive exams but also beneficial in one's professional life.
Having control over your vocabulary and word power is not just important for cracking competitive exams but also beneficial in one's professional life.

While one might assume that improving word power is a tedious process. Well, it is not a herculean task. With some dedication and consistency, anyone can improve their vocabulary.

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Tirade (Noun)

Meaning: a long, angry speech of criticism or accusation

Example: His boss launches into a tirade against him

Torpor (Noun)

Meaning: a state of physical or mental inactivity; lethargy

Example: In the heat, they sank into a state of torpor

Traitor (Noun)

Meaning: a person who betrays someone or something, such as a friend, cause, or principle

Example: He was a traitor to his own class

Turbulence (Noun)

Meaning: a state of conflict or confusion

Example: The news created turbulence in world stock markets

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

  1. These rocks and the strong currents cause a lot of ____________. Fill in the space with the right word from the list (Turbulence, Traitor, Torpor).
  2. Can you come up with some examples using the word Tirade?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

Exam and College Guide
