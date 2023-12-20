Vocabulary Made Easy series: Here's how you can hone your verbal skills for competitive exams

Do you feel that improving your vocabulary and word power is an impossible task? Do you feel the heat while attempting the verbal sections of the competitive exams? Are you unsure of scoring better in the competitive exams because of the verbal sections? Improving your verbal ability can be done with consistent effort and dedication. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

It is true that most of the competitive exams like CAT, XAT, UPSC, TOEFL. IELTS, etc have a dedicated section to check your verbal ability. To attain a good overall score, it is important to also score better in the verbal section.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Also Read: CLAT 2024 final answer key released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link here

Improving your verbal ability can be done with consistent effort and dedication. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Zenith (Noun)

Meaning: the time at which something is most powerful or successful

Example: Her career reached its zenith in the 1950s

Zeal (Noun)

Meaning: great energy or enthusiasm in pursuit of a cause or an objective

Example: He has shown his zeal for reform

Zany (Adjective)

Meaning: amusingly unconventional and idiosyncratic

Example: I love students, what a zany, crazy bunch they are

Zest (Noun)

Meaning: great enthusiasm and energy

Example: I used to try to beat past records to add zest to my monotonous job

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improve your vocabulary today

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

Can you come up with other usage examples for the word Zest? Conventional, Chucklesome, Ludicrous - Which of these words is not a synonym for the word Zany?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)