West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, WBPRB will release WB Police SI Admit Card 2023 on January 18, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the preliminary examination can download the admit card through the official website of WBPRB at wbpolice.gov.in. WB Police SI Admit Card 2023 releasing today, here’s how to download

The preliminary examination for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police – 2023 has been scheduled on January 28, 2024.

The eAdmit Card will be available on the websites of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board & West Bengal Police from 18.01.2024 on keying of their Application Serial No. and Date of Birth. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WB Police at wbpolice.gov.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Sub Inspector link.

Now click on WB Police SI Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of WB Police.