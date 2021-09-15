WB SET 2021: Registration ends today, here’s how to apply

West Bengal College Service Commission, WBCSC will close down the registration process for WB SET 2021. The West Bengal State Eligibility Test registration can be done by interested candidates on the official site of WBCSC on wbcsconline.in. The registration process was started on August 16, 2021.

The examination will be conducted on January 9, 2022. for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only in West Bengal. WBCSC will conduct SET in 33 subjects at selected Test Centres of different Districts of West Bengal. Eligibility for Assistant Professor will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of SET in aggregate. Candidates who qualify the Test for eligibility for Assistant Professor will be governed by the rules and regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professor in West Bengal.

WB SET 2021: How to register

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of WBCSC on wbcsconline.in.

Click on WB SET 2021 registration link available on the home page.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.