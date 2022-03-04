WBCS Exe exam 2022: Application process underway, register at wbpsc.gov.in

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited applications for West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Examination, 2022. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is March 24. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission at wbpsc.gov.in.

The Preliminary Examination would be held in the month of May 2022 or thereabouts at various centres in Kolkata and other districts in West Bengal.

‘The number of vacancies in different services and posts to be filled up on the results of the examination will be announced in due time. Posts of some groups may not be filled up on the basis of the results of the examination if vacancies for the same are not reported from the Department concerned within the stipulated time for filling up such vacancies,’ reads the notification.

WBCS Exe exam 2022 age limit: Candidates age should not be less than 21 years and not more than 36 years as on January 1.

WBCS Exe exam 2022 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹ 210 as application fee. Candidates from the SC/ST category and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) having physical disability of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee.

WBCS Exe exam 2022 selection process: The W.B.C.S. (Exe.) Exam consists of two parts – (1) Written Examination and (2) Personality Test.

Written Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective MCQ Type) and (ii) Main Examination (Both Objective MCQ Type and Conventional Type).

Candidates selected on the results of the Prelims will be allowed admission to the Main exam and those selected on the basis of results of the Main Exam will be called to appear at the Personality Test.

