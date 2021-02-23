WBJEE 2021 registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's direct link
WBJEE 2021: Interested and eligible can apply for the WBJEE 2021 online at wbjeeb.nic.in on or before March 23, 2021, until 5 pm.
WBJEE 2021: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) on Tuesday invited the online applications for for WBJEE 2021 examination on its official website.
Interested and eligible can apply for the WBJEE 2021 online at wbjeeb.nic.in on or before March 23, 2021, until 5 pm.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on July 11, 2021, in two shifts. The mathematics paper will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, and the physics and chemistry paper will be conducted from 2 to 4 pm.
Th admit card for the WBJEE examination is tentatively scheduled to be released on July 6, 2021.
Educational Qualification:
Engineering courses: Candidates should have passed the qualifying exam i.e., Class 12th with physics and mathematics along with any one of Chemistry/ Biotechnology/ Biology/ Computer Science/ Computer application/ technical vocational subject as compulsory subject with individual pass marks in both theory and practical wherever applicable, in all the three subjects in regular class mode. They must also have obtained at least 45% marks (40% for candidates belonging to reserved categories) in the above three subjects taken together. They should have passed the English paper in class 12th with at least 30% marks.
Pharmacy courses: Candidates should have passed the qualifying exam i.e., Class 12th physics, chemistry, maths/ biology as compulsory subject with individual pass marks in both theory and practical wherever applicable, in all the three subjects in regular class mode. Aspirants must have obtained 45% marks in the three subjects. They should have also passed the English paper with a minimum of 30% marks.
WBJEE 2021 registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's direct link
