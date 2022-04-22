WBJEE 2022 admit cards out at wbjeeb.nic.in, know how to download

WBJEE 2022 admit card has been released. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has published WBJEE 2022 admit cards on the board website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2022 is tentatively scheduled for April 30, 2022. The state-level exam is for admission to undergraduate professional courses at participating institutions of West Bengal.

Steps to download WBJEE admit card

Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the WBJEE tab.

The exam page will open. Click on the admit card download link.

Enter application number, date of birth and sign in.

Download the admit card and take a printout.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Paper I (Mathematics) will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The entrance test was previously scheduled for April 23 but it was later postponed to April 30.

